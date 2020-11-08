Masaba Gupta, Priyanka Chopra Hail Kamala Harris: 'Dream Big Girls! Anything Can Happen'

Designer Masaba Gupta and actor Priyanka Chopra took to their social media handles to celebrate the United States' Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' victory. Senator Kamala Harris, 56, who is of Indian origin, has become the first-ever woman Vice President-elect of the United States.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "America spoke in record-breaking numbers and the verdict is in... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President-elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!! " [sic]

Masaba penned a heartfelt note and wrote, "You know when I was little & started to understand more about my ethnicity...the fact that I was a mixed child..half Caribbean & half Indian, I thought I was the only one of my kind.I used to think wow,masaba there possibly can’t be more like you out there. And then my world opened up,I travelled and on a trip to Antigua I discovered so many more of my kind. It was like looking into a mirror I could never find. And I felt a little less alone in my constant fight to understand racism-it was such a big word. In my fight to understand why I was different."

She further wrote, "I mean, it’s just so much easier to be like everyone else so you mix with the crowd in Mumbai, isn’t it? But today I see @kamalaharris & I know different is so good. It’s so good that if you keep your chin up & work hard enough to break out of the colour, skin, race box they put you in...you might just make history. Madame Vice President,the first black woman / the first person of South Asian descent & more importantly just the first woman to be VP elect- I salute you & I plan to go back to my drawing board tonight & sketch bigger, brighter dreams for myself and the women who will come after me...mixed girls, just like us."

Biden-Harris win US Elections 2020

After four days of vote counting, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was elected the 46th US President on Saturday (local time) with 284 electoral college votes, along with vice presidential-elect Kamala Harris. This came after Biden's victory in Pennsylvania which took his past the 270 electoral college votes that he needed to win. Despite the close call - Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania turned out to be the four swing states that helped Biden secure the win. He also won 50.6 per cent popular votes amassing 7,48,47,834 ballots.

People in Madurai celebrate Kamala Harris' victory, term it as 'victory of Tamils'

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will formally assume office in January 2021. Biden's running mate and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has now made history by becoming the first woman, the first woman of colour and first woman of South-Asian origin to become the Vice-President of the United States. This isn't the first time the Democratic VP elect Harris has made history. She made history earlier by becoming the first Asian-American to be chosen as a Democratic vice presidential nominee. Several world leaders have taken the opportunity to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as their supporters across the US have taken to streets to celebrate the victory.

Tamil Nadu CM hails Kamala Harris' 'astounding victory'