Masaba Gupta Thanks Her Mother Neena For Keeping Her 'grounded' & 'in Touch With Reality'

Ace designer and actor Masaba Gupta thanked her mother Neena Gupta for making sure her approach stayed realistic. In an interview with a leading daily, Masaba spoke about her relationship with her mother and said that she isn't a 'typical mom'.

"I have seen kids who are really bad at what they do, being told that they are kings and queens of their respective professions, by their mothers," she told Mid-Day. Masaba highlighted that this behaviour is damaging as child loses connection with reality. She said Neena Gupta has made her 'very grounded' and 'in touch with reality'

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta was last seen in Netflix series Masaba Masaba that premiered on Netflix platform on August 28. The scripted series is based on real-life moments from Masaba’s life and follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world.

Described as an "inspirational, joyous celebration of her life" with "tongue-in-cheek humour", the show also featured Masaba's actor-mother Neena Gupta.

Directed by Sonam Nair, Masaba Masaba also featured Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Samran Sahu. Ashvini Yardi served as showrunner on the series which has been produced by Viniyard Films.

