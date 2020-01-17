Meghan Markle's Beautiful Blue Outfits That Will Give You A 'Royal' Look; See Pics

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is known for her style and fashion. She also has her own blog titled The Tig which is related to lifestyle and fashion that also proves her interest in fashion. Fans also have complimented her outfits quite a few times. Let us take a look at some of Meghan Markle's blue outfits.

Meghan in blue

Meghan is wearing a blue shirtdress with a knot. She has kept her hair open with a middle part. To complete her outfit she is wearing black shoes. Her husband, Prince Harry is also with her in the picture. Take a look at her blue attire.

Meghan markle in blue appreciation post ✨🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/GmOF3JOy3m — aya (@androyaIty) February 16, 2019

Meghan Markle is wearing a blue denim jacket with a white shirt. To pair her outfit she is wearing black jeans. She has tied her hair neatly. Take a look at her denim outfit.

Meghan Markle is wearing a long blue designed maxi dress. The dress has flower designs on it. She has tied her hair back and Meghan is also wearing a blue colour earring. The Duchess wore this outfit while she was pregnant. Take a look at her look below.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

