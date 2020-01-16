Meghan Markle, Father Thomas Could Testify Against Each Other In Legal Battle

While Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are planning their life after their decision to leave the royal family, Meghan might have other concerns and will reportedly be called to testify against her father. Meghan and her father may be called to testify against each other regarding a lawsuit Meghan had filed against The Mail.

The Mail had printed a handwritten letter sent by Meghan Markle to her father Thomas Markle. Meghan filed the suit alleging that the printing of the letter constituted a misuse of private information, an infringement of copyright and a breach of the Data Protection Act of 2018.

Meghan and her lawyers claim that the letter was published as a part of a campaign led by the media group to push a false narrative and to spread derogatory rumours about her and Prince Harry. If Meghan wins her law-suit all the proceeds from the lawsuit will go to an anti-bullying charity.

On January 15, The Mail published on its front page that Thomas Markle would be prepared to testify against his daughter. The Mail has claimed that Thomas Markle had full right to put forward his version of how things unfolded.

The Royal 'crisis'

The latest development in the court case has come in a turbulent week for the Royals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a recent announcement stated that the will be stepping back as 'senior members' of the Royal family and will work to become 'financially independent'. After their statement, the Queen and other members of the family were said to be 'hurt', however, in another statement Queen Elizabeth II said that she and the royal family are 'entirely supportive' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision. The statement released by Buckingham Palace further states that the Queen and the family members had 'very constructive discussions', however, 'final decisions' will be reached in coming days.

