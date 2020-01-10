When Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Made Headlines For The Wrong Reasons

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are considered to be among the most popular couples of all time. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also welcomed their first child Archie in May, last year.

There have been many instances when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made the headlines for the wrong reasons. Let’s take a look at some of such instances:

When they stepped back from Royal duties

The Sussexes’ decided to step back from the Royal duties. This means that they will no longer participate in the Royal Rota system, which also gives UK broadcasters and newspapers access to royal engagements. The couple announced that they are stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family and plan to work towards becoming financially independent.

When they Skipped the Queen’s Christmas lunch

Queen Elizabeth recently welcomed her extended family to Buckingham Palace for her annual Christmas lunch. This occasion is a rare moment for the British Royal family and is very private. There was a notable absence this time as the Queen's grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle did not show up this year.

The couple took a six-week break from the Royal duties and were reportedly spending time with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland in California, which was also their son Archie’s first trip to the USA.

When Meghan was accused of Copying the cover magazine

Meghan Markle was recently accused of copying the cover of a fashion magazine from a book she helped produce. Only a day after Meghan Markle revealed the fashion magazine cover that she guest-edited, the Duchess of Sussex had been accused of copying the cover design from the book The Game Changers. She had also helped produce that.

Their marriage causing the Royals financial distraught

According to reports, the happy union between Harry and Meghan has turned out to be somewhat of a financial headache for the Royal Family. Meghan is still an American citizen and is therefore required to pay tax in the US for any income she has earned or the allowances she has received. And that is not the end of it as the US tax office could also attempt to request taxation from the Duke’s income as well.



