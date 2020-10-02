Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Call To End 'structural Racism' In Black History Month Article

Ahead of the Black History Month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have called for the end of 'structural racism' in the United Kingdom. In an article published in the London Evening Standard on Thursday, October 1, the royal couple said while things have changed in the past three decades, "sufficient progress had not been achieved".

Meghan and Harry noted that as long as structural racism exists, generations of young people of colour will not have the same equality of opportunity as their White peers. The couple opined that in such a case, the untapped potential will never be realised.

Campaign against racism

As per reports, the couple has been living in California after stepping down from their duties as senior members of the British royal family. Both Meghan and Harry have stressed that their campaign against racism is not about pointing fingers or blaming people but shedding light on learning what one can do to make things better.

The couple is trying to achieve financial independence and last month signed a deal with Netflix wherein they would produce a range of films and series that will focus on creating content that is informative but also gives hope.

Earlier, the royal couple courted controversy in the run-up to the US Presidential elections by allegedly breaching royal protocol that demands political neutrality from members of the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged US voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity” and to go and cast their vote. As per reports, the Buckingham Palace has distanced itself from Prince Harry’s comments, claiming that the speech was in a personal capacity.

(With Ap inputs, Image: AP)

