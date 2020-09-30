Meghan Markle Says Her Public Remarks Are Often Misinterpreted And 'not Controversial'

Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, on September 29, said that her public remarks were often misinterpreted and were ‘not controversial’. While speaking at Fortune Magazine’s ‘Most Powerful Women Summit’, Meghan said that she has always tried to ‘authentic’ in public comments, however, her remarks often were misconstructed by critics.

While the Duchess of Sussex has repeatedly urged people to promote positivity, her husband, Prince Harry, on the other hand, has encouraged Americans to vote in the upcoming election. As the British royal family do not traditionally venture into politics, the couple’s recent remark prompted a backlash in some quarters. Meghan and Prince Harry have also faced harsh criticism, particularly from the British tabloid press, for her words and actions.

In response, the Duchess of Sussex said that if one looks back at anything she has said, what ends up being inflammatory is people’s interception of it. She added that, however, if one just listens to what she ‘actually’ says, ‘it’s not controversial’. Meghan went on to say that there will always be ‘naysayers’, but if one focuses on themselves, their value and their moral compass, then it’s easy to live with truth and authenticity. “And that’s how I choose to move through the world,” she added.

Meghan Markle against misinformation

Moreover, Meghan encouraged people to avoid clicking on misinformation online and to report comments that are untrue. With US presidential election just around the corner, the Duchess said that people need to have reliable media news sources that are telling the truth. She added, “without that, I don’t know where it leaves us”. She said that there needs to be a reckoning in how digital communities are built and run and how people contribute to them when hate speech and disinformation can be spread so quickly.

In recent months, Meghan and Prince Harry joined the ‘Stop Hate for Profit Campaign’, which encourages operations to withhold advertising money from platforms, particularly social media platform Facebook, for their failure to appropriately respond to online hate speech. The campaign was also stoked by the ongoing Black Lives matter demonstrations following the death of African-American George Floyd in May. She said that her overall goal is calling for change and if the changes are being made, it’s for the food of everyone, Facebook included.

(Image: MeghanMarkle/Instagram)

