Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Criticised For Urging US Citizens To Vote In Upcoming Election

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been criticised for appealing to US citizens to vote in the upcoming Presidential Elections following accusations of breaching UK protocol that demands political neutrality from members of the royal family. British royal family members traditionally do not vote and remain politically neutral but the royal couple seemed to have broken that tradition with their voting appeal ahead of the US Election.

Read: Prince Harry Shows Off His New Haircut & A Glimpse Of His New Santa Barbara Home

Royal couple in hot water

As per The Guardian, Meghan during the video message called the upcoming US Presidential elections the "most important elections" of our lifetime. The couple, who now reside in California after stepping down from their royal duties, asked US voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity” and to go and cast their vote.

According to reports, the Sussex couple did not endorse a specific candidate or ask people to vote in a specific manner but many have interpreted their comments and Meghan’s past statements as a push for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Despite stepping down from royal duties, Prince Harry remains sixth in line for the throne. As per reports, the Buckingham Palace has distanced itself from Prince Harry’s comments, claiming that the speech was in a personal capacity.

Read: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Sign Landmark Deal With Netflix

Royal couple Sign Landmark Deal With Netflix

Last month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a landmark multi-year deal with Netflix to produce a wide range of content—documentaries, docu-series, movies, scripted shows, and children’s content—under their new, yet-to-be-named production company.

Announcing the deal, the royal couple stated that they will focus on creating content that is informative but also gives hope. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry believe that the global appeal of the streaming service will help them reach an unprecedented audience and share impactful content.

Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Rare Photo Of Prince Harry From His Childhood Days

Read: Prince Harry Repays Taxpayer Money For UK Home Renovation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.