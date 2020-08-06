Migos Rapper Takeoff Accused Of Sexual Assault, Civil Lawsuit Filed; Read Details

Takeoff, a rapper from the group Migos, was recently accused of rape by an anonymous woman. The woman filed a civil lawsuit at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday. According to the alleged victim, Takeoff raped her at an LA party that was held on June 22, 2020.

Migos Rapper Takeoff accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil suit

According to the lawsuit filed at Los Angeles Superior Court, Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, raped a woman at an LA party in June. The suit claims that the victim was invited to the party by Migos' associate DJ Durel, aka Daryl McPherson. During the party, the woman noticed that Takeoff was staring at her. At one point, he even offered her drugs, which made the alleged victim feel very uncomfortable.

The woman then walked away from Takeoff and spoke to McPherson. She told McPherson that she did not want to have a physical relationship with Takeoff. McPherson then took her to his upstairs bedroom. However, on the way, they came in contact with Takeoff once again. Takeoff and McPherson then started arguing with each other.

Later, Takeoff entered the bedroom while the woman was alone and tried to make sexual advances on her. The suit further alleged that when the woman rejected Takeoff's advances, he raped her. Moreover, the victim even went to a hospital on the same day and the staff found physical evidence of forceful rape. The LAPD was also notified of the alleged assault, however, no charges have been filed against Takeoff as of now.

Speaking to USA Today, the woman's attorney, Neama Rahmani, stated that his client was terrified. He added that she had already been victimized by the assault. She was now being further victimized as Takeoff still remains a free man and has not been arrested.

The lawyer claimed that this civil lawsuit would hopefully force the LAPD to pursues its investigation more aggressively so that the victim could receive the justice she deserved. Kirshnik Khari Ball and his legal team have not yet made any comments about the civil lawsuit. Furthermore, the LAPD has also been silent about the status of their investigation into the case.

