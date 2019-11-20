Clippers' Paul George Warns NBA Rivals Post Kawhi Leonard Return: 'We Will Pick You Apart'

The Los Angeles Clippers have made a great start to their season, posting a 9-5 record so far this season. Despite missing Paul George for the first 11 games of the season, Clippers rallied behind Kawhi Leonard and continued to win matches.

Paul George return

After missing the Los Angeles Clippers' first 11 games of the season due to rehabilitation from double shoulder surgery in the off-season, George has already made a huge difference. He scored 30-plus points in each of his first two games with the club, becoming the first Clipper to achieve that feat, and his 37 points in 20 minutes on Saturday night was a franchise record for a home debut.

Upon George's return, Kawhi suffered a left knee contusion and have been warming the bench for the past three consecutive games. These roadblocks have deprived Clippers fans of watching the duo share the court at the same time.

If these two players stay fit, then the Clippers could become a serious threat to the other teams and can also challenge for the NBA title. After Monday night’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, George while speaking to ESPN said that one can’t shrink the floor in presence of him, Lou [Williams], Kawhi and Trezz. He also added that Lou, Kawhi or him, whoever is getting that type of defence, are going to pick teams apart and make offensively plays.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard has sat out in the last three consecutive games and five games overall due to a left knee contusion or AKA “load management.” Though no one knows when Leonard will take the court, there doesn’t seem to be too much of a concern.

Leonard has suffered knee pain since his time with the San Antonio Spurs. Due to his injury, Leonard is on a load management schedule in order to to keep him healthy for the post-season.