Milind Soman Asks, 'Beard Or No Beard', Wife Ankita Konwar Has An Interesting Solution

'Made in India' fame and a heartthrob of many women, Milind Soman on Friday, took to his Instagram handle to share a shirtless picture flaunting his grey hairdo and beard. Posing one big yet simple question, Milind Soman asked his fans whether he should do away with his beard or keep it?

The 54-year old actor shared two pictures one with the beard and one clean-shaven. Apart from this, he asked many other questions but his wife Ankita Konwar's attention went on to 'Should I become a farmer' part in his caption. Ankita came up with an interesting solution to her husband's question and in the comments section wrote, "A bearded farmer," with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman a few days back shared his workout routine and wrote, "Every day I have my lockdown routine - make the bed, cut the fruits, exercise, some office work, have lunch, some tv, etc. And every day I add something as a surprise for myself, whatever comes into my head, something I know well, or something completely new. If it's new, and I enjoy it, then I try to build it into my schedule, learn about it and do it more often so I get better at it. I love doing headstands and do a headstand at least once a month, or at least when I remember, and I have a mat! So today... ."

