Miss India Manasa Varanasi is yet another youth icon who is all set to represent the country at the Miss World pageant. She has exceptionally performed during several rounds at Miss World 2021 and has made it to the qualifying Top 40. She has won the opportunity to return to Puerto Rico to compete for the coveted crown.

On the special occasion of Republic Day 2022, the model took to her verified Instagram handle and shared a special video where she can be seen talking about the Indian culture of Namaskaram.

Manasa Varanasi talks about India's culture of Namaskaram

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Manasa posted a beautiful video to extend Republic Day wishes for her fans and followers. The video also features a segment from her interview where she was asked, "As an Indian woman, what makes you the most proud about your culture?"

With pride in her eyes, Manasa answers, "Well, back in India, we traditionally greet each other by saying namaskaram and namaskaram literally translates as the light in me welcomes the light in you, and I think this is a beautiful word really to showcase how much we value respect in our culture, respect not only towards each other but also the planet that we live in; and I think when we speak of respect, most Indians believe that the one uniting force that exists in the world is energy-- the same energy that's in you is the same energy that's in me and it's the same energy that's in the world really, and it's this energy that drives us to really be meaningful participants in life who respect the planet that we live in."

Sharing the video, the model wrote, "Happy 73rd Republic Day to everyone! 🇮🇳 Let us pledge to continue working towards a better India with the spirit of unity in our hearts and minds #HappyRepublicDay. (sic)"

An engineer by profession, Manasa was crowned Femina Miss India 2020. Now, she will represent India at the Miss World 2021 pageant that will be held on March 16 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, San Juan, Puerto Rico. The reigning beauty, Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, will crown the next successor.

(Image: @manasa5varanasi/Instagram)