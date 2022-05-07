Last Updated:

Mother's Day 2022: From Clothes To Plants, Beautiful Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

With just a day left for Mother's Day 2022, there are many who are yet to wear their thinking caps to decide upon the gift for their mothers.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Mother's day 2022, Mothers' day gift ideas, mother's day last minute gift ideas

IMAGE: Pixabay/representativeImage


With just a day left for Mother's Day, there are many who are yet to wear their thinking caps to decide upon the best gift for their mothers. This year Mother's Day is being celebrated on May 8, as per the tradition to mark it on the second Sunday of May. While there are some who already have a to-do list planned for the day, several others still need to figure out their plan of action for the joyous occasion.

From donning the duties of a chef to taking their mothers out for a special treat, people have been making plans for a long time. Besides that, we have curated a list of gifts you can choose from, for your mother. If you have not thought of any gift and are yet to make an effort, go through the list to pick the best option for your mother and make her feel special. 

  • Clothes

Shopping is the best therapy for shopaholics, and taking your mother out on Mother's Day would definitely be special for her. Buying her some clothes and pampering her on this special day would bring a smile to her face, and there could not be a better feeling than that!

READ | Mothers Day images you can send to your mother to light up her mood amid lockdown

  • Plants

If your mother loves gardening and is a nature lover, then gifting her plants is the best option. Buying a variety of plants, seeds, and pottery would also be a perfect gift for her so that she can bask in the beauty of nature. This Mother's Day, you can gift her a plant instead of flowers so that she can grow and enjoy those flowers every day.

READ | Happy Mothers Day wishes in English to send to lovely mothers on their special day

  • OTT subscription

In the era of digital content – where people prefer to watch films or shows in the comfort of their couch – an OTT subscription can be a good new-age gift. Mothers can be gifted with various OTT platform subscriptions like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv, and more, which would help them to watch all shows and movies they would enjoy. 

READ | Mothers Day wishes in Marathi to send to your Aai on this special day

  • Accessories

If your mother loves watches or jewellery, you can also plan such kinds of gifts as per your budget. You can gift her the beautiful and classy watch that she would always wear and cherish forever.

  • Fitness

Mothers are often the ones who ignore their health for the well-being and care of her family members. You can gift her a fitness kit that could include a fitness watch, yoga mat, and comfortable workout clothes so that she gets motivated to take care of her health.

READ | Rashmika Mandanna shares adorable picture with mother Suman, says 'smile is our armour'

  • Home-made cards

A handmade card is always an overwhelming gift. You can express your love through this and make your mother feel extra special.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: mothers day 2022, happy mothers day, mothers day date
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND