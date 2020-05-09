Happy Mothers Day Wishes In English To Send To Lovely Mothers On Their Special Day

Mothers Day is celebrated globally to honour our mothers and their motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mother figures in society. Mothers Day is an annual event, however, it is held at different dates in the calendar, depending on the country. Mothers Day commonly falls in March or May. Looking for some adorable lovely message to forward to your loving and caring mother? Here are some Happy Mothers Day wishes in English to share with the mother and motherly bonds on this special day.

Also Read | World migratory bird day: When flamingos were spotted in Mumbai amid lockdown, see pics

Mothers Day Wishes in English -

“M” is for the million things she gave me,

“O” means only that she’s growing old,

“T” is for the tears she shed to save me,

“H” is for her heart of purest gold;

“E” is for her eyes, with love-light shining,

“R” means right, and right she’ll always be,

Put them all together, they spell “MOTHER”

A word that means the world to me. Happy Mothers Day, Mom!

Right from the start, you were the one who nurtured me, prayed over me, worried about me, guided me and supported me in every pursuit. Thank you for being there every day with just the love I needed.

Knowing that you are there for me through the good and the bad makes life a whole heck of a lot easier!

Wishing you all the Love, Health, and Happiness that you so deserve.” Happy Mother’s Day to All the mothers of the world!

I’m so proud to be your child. Happy Mother’s Day!

Also Read | World Migratory Bird Day 2020: History, significance & celebration of this day

My amazing mother: I don’t know what I’d have done without you. Love always. Happy Mothers Day!

To the world, you are a Mother, but to your family, you are the world. ― Happy Mother’s Day

Mum, you are my biggest inspiration and influence. Thank you for everything you have done to support me and for making me the man I am now.

I know I don't say it often enough but I love you and want you to know how much you mean to me. Happy Mother's Day Mumma!

May all the love you gave to us come back to you a hundredfold on this special day!

Also Read | Global Love Day: Why do we celebrate and what is its significance?

I fell short of words to admire your beauty, I appreciate your efforts but I have ample love to give back to you my lovely mom. Happy Mother’s Day

Raising me undoubtedly tested all of your parenting skills. You passed with flying colours! I love you, Mom.

You are the one who taught me acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion, and today I am thankful to you for making me what I am. Happy Mother’s Day

You make this world so full of love by the beautiful touch of your motherhood. Thanks, mom. Happy Mother’s Day

To the best mom in the world. Thank you for being chief cook, counsellor, taxi-driver, cheerleader, and best all-around mom in the world. ― Happy Mother’s Day

This day and every day of my life is dedicated to loving the most amazing lady in my life. Happy Mother’s Day, mom.

Your eyes and your soul is everything that daily reminds me of your unconditional love. Thanks, mummy. Wish you a very Happy Mother’s Day

You are a perfect example of the purest form of love one will ever know on this Earth. Happy Mother’s Day mom

You gave me the gift of life so our gifts to you pale in comparison. Happy Mother’s Day.

No one’s had a bigger influence on my life than you. Happy Mother’s Day!

May all the love you gave to us come back to you a hundredfold on this special day!

Also Read | International Workers Memorial Day 2020 theme and significance of the day