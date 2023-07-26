MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Hints At Cricketer's Second Innings In Movies: If A Character...

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi have turned film producers with Let's Get Married (LGM). Speaking at a promotional event in Chennai, Sakshi spoke about the Indian cricketer's acting debut. Though Dhoni has been featured in many commercials, his full-fledged acting debut is an exciting prospect for fans.

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni was supposed to make his acting debut in Hook Ya Crook, directed by David Dhawan. However, the film did not release.

He later made a cameo appearance in his biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016).

LGM, produced by MSD's Dhoni Entertainment, will release on July 28.

Sakshi Dhoni opens up about Dhoni's acting debut

At LGM events, producer Sakshi Dhoni has been speaking about her love for the movies. A recurring question that has been posed to her is whether or not Dhoni will be opting for onscreen roles in the coming time. This query has been coming up more considering Dhoni has launched his own production house.

(MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni have turned film producers with Dhoni Entertainment | Image: Twitter)

At an event in Chennai, Sakshi did not rule out Dhoni's acting debut. She said he might work in films in the coming time if the right script comes along. "If we plan to make a movie with MS Dhoni as a hero, then it will only be an action-packed entertainer. If a character with a good story and good message comes, then MS Dhoni will consider acting in a movie," Sakshi said.

About LGM movie

Let's Get Married is the first film to be produced by former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni under his production banner Dhoni Entertainment. It features Harish Kalyan, RJ Vijay, Yogi Babu and Ivana in the lead roles. The film is set for July 28 release and is directed by Ramesh Tamilmani.