Natasa Stankovic: Who Is Hardik Pandya's 'firework'? Here's All You Need To Know About Her

After playing hide-and-seek with the media and the netizens in recent weeks, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic made it Instagram-official on New Year. While the latter can be termed ‘lesser known’ than her cricketer-boyfriend, she is quite a popular name in the entertainment industry. Here’s all you need to know about the actor-model:

READ: Are Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stancovic Replicating Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's Holiday Plan?

Natasa Stankovic is Serbian by nationality and is 27 years old. She had come to India in 2012 to make a career in showbiz. She first started as a model, and then featured in numerous advertisements.

Her Bollywood break came in the song Aiyo Ji in the Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn-Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Satyagraha in 2013.

However, 2014 was the turning point for her. She featured in two music videos of rapper-singer Badshah, Tureya Tureya Janda Tere Mode Te Bandook Ve and DJ Waley Babu. It was the latter that turned out to a massive success.

So much so, that Natasa started being known as ‘DJ Waley Babu Girl’, a term that is stil used to address her. Her popularity after the song made the makers of Bigg Boss approach her. Natasa featured in the eight season of the show and survived in the house for 28 days.

Cameos and appearances in movies like Ajay Devgn’s Action Jackson, and films down South, Arima Nambi and Dana Kayonu followed.

In 2017, she featured in the song Mehbooba from Fukrey Returns. In the same year, she also starred in movies like Govinda’s FryDay. Natasa then featured in arguably the biggest film of her career, Zero in 2018. She was seen in a cameo and played the role of Abhay Deol’s girlfriend in the movie.

2019 turned out to be eventful for Natasa as she featured with ex-boyfriend Aly Goni on Nach Baliye. They were one of the finalists, but lost to Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.

An appearance alongside Emraan Hashmi in The Body’s remake of Himesh Reshammiya’s Jhalak Dikhlaja and in the web series The Holiday starring Adah Sharma, Priyanka Sharma, among others, were some of the other highlights of this year for her.

READ: Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Snapped On 'date' Amid Link-up Rumours

Love life

While Hardik Pandya was known to allegedly date B-Town ladies like Esha Gupta and Elli AvrRam, Natasa Stankovic was earlier dating Ye Hai Mohabbatein star Aly Goni and their relationship reportedly started around 2014. However, they parted ways within a year.

READ: Hardik Pandya Goes 'Woohoo' As Rumoured Girlfriend Natasa Stankovic Praises His Shot

Hardik Pandya

The first reports of Hardik-Natasa's relationship started when Natasha wished the all-rounder on his birthday, on October 11, this year with a lengthy note. She had termed him her ‘best friend’ and a ‘beautiful soul.’

They, were, however, snapped for the first time by media as they exited a restaurant in Mumbai in November, almost confirming the rumours.

In recent days, two posts of theirs confirmed that they were spending time together. One was when they posted separate pics, from the same car, and netizens pointed it out.

The other was from a vacation where they again posted separate pictures, but fans understood they were together from the background. Natasa also praised 'Mr Pandya's photography skills on Instagram. On Wednesday, however, they confirmed they were a couple as they wished their fans for New Year, with Hardik calling her his ‘firework.’

READ: Hardik Pandya Makes It Official On New Years', Shares Pic With Girlfriend Natasa Stankovic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.