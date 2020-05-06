Shweta Bachchan Nanda's 'Sunbathers' Are A Lot More Than Collection Of Stones; See Pic

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities have been encouraging their fans to stay at home during this crisis. During this time, social media has played an important role as celebrities are able to reach out to their fans. The celebrities are doing their bit to reach out to their fans and share updates about their day to day activities during the lockdown. Recently, Shweta Bachchan Nanda has found a unique way to relive some old moments from her previous vacations.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda in her latest Instagram post is showing off her dear jar in which she has stored some stones from her vacations. In the caption of the post, Shweta Bachchan Nanda has called this old candy jar "Sunbathers". She revealed that she likes to keep this jar by her bed. This is a collection of stones. Shweta Bachchan Nanda also mentioned that for some people these stones may seem rubbish but these stones remind her of so many memories and people.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also added that some of these stones were gifted to her by some special people and her loved ones. She also mentioned that by holding these stones in her palm she can travel to places that she cannot visit now and remember the moments with the people that she is unable to hold due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda captioned the picture as "Sunbathers - An old candy jar by my bed is home to a collection of stones. What to most may seem like rubble and rubbish to me are the keepers of so many memories and people. Some gifted by those special to me, my loved ones. Some foraged on my travels. Holding them in my palm, I travel to places I am unable to visit and remember moments with people I am unable to hold. That is, till we meet again x".

Here is a look at Shweta Bachchan Nanda's post below

A few days back, on siblings day, Shweta Bachchan Nanda posted an adorable childhood picture that also features her sibling Abhishek Bachchan. In the monochrome picture, Shweta and Abhishek are adorably flashing their happy smiles for the camera. Shweta Bachchan Nanda captioned the picture as "Partner in rhyme, and crime, for a lifetime 🧿. #siblingday". Check out Shweta Bachchan Nanda's post below.

