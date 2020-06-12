Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound' Gets Release Date For Its Digital Debut On Apple TV+

Around three weeks ago it was revealed that Greyhound starring Tom Hanks will miss its theatrical release and it will arrive on Apple TV+. However, the release date of the movie was not announced. Now Greyhound’s release date on the streaming platform is revealed which is nearly a month away from its initial date. Read to know more.

Greyhound gets a release date on Apple TV+

Tom Hanks’ Greyhound is set to debut globally on July 10, 2020, exclusively on the seven-month-old platform Apple TV+. The war drama film was scheduled to have its theatrical release on June 12, 2020, but Sony Pictures pushed it indefinitely. Later it was revealed that the movie will directly be available on the streaming platform. Greyhound is the biggest feature film commitment made by Apple. It indicates that the platform is setting a strong foot in the market.

Greyhound is a major addition for Apple TV+, as the platform is reportedly lacking behind its competitors like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. It would be Tom Hanks first film to the audiences after his battle with COVID-19. The actor was returning to the high seas after seven years since Captain Phillips (2013). According to a report in a daily, the film became a bidding battle between popular streamers. In the end, Apple TV+ bought the rights for it in a deal costing around $70 million, with the auction brokered by CAA Media Finance and FilmNation.

Greyhound has joined the growing list of films that are making their digital debut and missing its planned theatrical release. Previously movies like Trolls World Tour, Scoob, Artemis Fowl, The Lovebirds, My Spy and more were premiered straight on OTT platforms. The theatres in the US which are the major market for these films are not said to reopen until July at the earliest.

Greyhound is directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman. It is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester. The screenplay is by Tom Hanks. The film follows a US Navy Commander on his first war-time assignment in command of a multi-national escort group.

They are defending a merchant ship convoy under attack by submarines in early 1942 during the Battle of the Atlantic, only months after the U.S. officially entered World War II. Tom Hanks plays Commander Ernest Krause, a USN who struggles with self-doubt and personal demons while commanding his ship and its crew fighting the enemy. The film also features Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, Elisabeth Shue, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Karl Glusman and Tom Brittney.

