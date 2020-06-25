Kristen Bell To No Longer Voice Molly In 'Central Park', Mentions Her 'acts Of Complicity'

In a recent statement, actor Kristen Bell revealed that she will no longer voice Molly in the Apple TV+ show Central Park. According to Kristen Bell, as Molly is mixed-race in the show, she should be voiced by a black or mixed-race voice actor. Kristen Bell, who is caucasian, felt that it was time she accepted her "acts of complicity". The actor felt that voicing Molly in Central Park showed a lack of awareness about her "pervasive privilege".

Kristen Bell will no longer be voicing Molly in the Apple TV+ show Central Park

Also Read | Sanya Malhotra Reveals Why She Is Excited For 'Shakuntala Devi's' Release On OTT Platform

This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Heres 1 of mine. Playing the Molly in Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege. Casting a mixed race character w/a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race & Black American experience. pic.twitter.com/8AL8m4K7Uk — Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) June 25, 2020

Taking to social media, Kristen Bell wrote that it was time to acknowledge her acts of complicity. She added that casting a white voice actor for a mixed-race character like Molly undermined the specificity of the mixed-race and black American experience. The actor also shared a long statement by the Central Park creative team, which explained why Kristen Bell could no longer voice the role of Molly in the current environment.

Also Read | When Sushant Hit Back At Rajat Kapoor's 'Dhoni Looks Better' Comment, Then Praised Senior

In the statement, the Central Park creative team commended Kristen Bell for being an extraordinarily talented actor. She was part of the Central Park cast from the first day of the show's development, even before she was cast to voice Molly. However, the recent murder of George Floyd has reignited the discussion about racial discrimination in the United States which is why Central Park creative team and Kristen Bell decided that it would be best if she stopped voicing the role of Molly.

Also Read | Ranvir Shorey Agrees With A Fan Who Thinks He Doesn't Get Work Because Of His 'Surname'

The statement further addressed the creative team's decision and Kristen Bell's future in the show. As Molly is a mixed-race character, she was an opportunity for getting representation right. Which is why the crew now wants to cast a black or mixed-race voice actor for the role, so that her performance can have all the nuance and the experience of a real mixed-race American.

Central Park's creative team also apologised to people who they hurt by casting a white actor for a diverse character. Further, the team stated that Central Park's already includes people of colour, but they wanted to do better. They added that they were now committed to creating opportunities for people of colour. Kristen Bell will still be a part of the show but in a new role.

Also Read | In 2014, Farhan Akhtar Picked Sushant, 'an Actor With A Brighter Future' Over Varun, Arjun

[Promo from Kristen Bell and Central Park official Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.