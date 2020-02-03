Did Nikhil Siddhartha Just Get Engaged? Here Are The Details About The Ceremony

Nikhil Siddhartha recently got engaged in an intimate ceremony. He had been in a relationship with his now-fiancée Dr Pallavi Verma for about a year now. The actor reportedly proposed in Goa.

Nikhil Siddhartha gets engaged

Nikhil Siddhartha is a prominent name in the Telugu film industry. The actor recently got engaged in an intimate ceremony with his girlfriend Dr Pallavi Verma. According to a report by a leading daily, Nikhil Siddhartha asked his girlfriend to marry him in Goa. The couple was on a romantic vacation there, when he decided to pop the question. Dr. Pallavi Verma did not hesitate a bit before accepting the proposal. The leading daily has also reported that according to their sources, the wedding will be grand and will be held on April 16, 2020, in Hyderabad. Both the families have also begun with the preparations for the ceremony.

Nikhil Siddhartha proposed in the most romantic manner as he went down on one knee in front of a water body. Previously, in an interview with a leading daily, the actor had mentioned that things were serious and that they were planning to get married soon. They have reportedly been in love for a long time and hence decided to take it to the next level.

Nikhil Siddhartha posts about the engagement

Nikhil Siddhartha gave away the news of his engagement through a post on his official Instagram handle. In the pictures posted, the couple can be seen in a romantic mood. In the first picture, he can be seen kissing Pallavi’s hand while in the next picture, the two can be seen showing off their rings. This picture could be from their engagement ceremony. Have a look at the post.

Image Courtesy: Nikhil Siddhartha Instagram

