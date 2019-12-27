Salman Khan Takes A Dig At 'Dabangg 3' Co-producer Nikhil Dwivedi

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in the industry along with Shah Rukh Khan and many are waiting to see them together on the big screen. Recently, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi, raised hope for them as he mentioned that the duo might appear in a film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But, now Salman Khan has denied the news. Read to know the full story.

Salman Khan takes a dig at Nikhil Dwivedi

After Nikhil Dwivedi's statement about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan working together, fans were excited. But recently Salman has dismissed the news. In an interview with a daily, question about Nikhil’s statement came up. Talking about the same Salman Khan said that he thinks Nikhil Dwivedi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are coming together in a film that Nikhil will be directing, and Sanjay will be acting in it. Though he said that in a jokingly, many said that Salman was talking a dig at Nikhil.

Nikhil Dwivedi’s statement

Nikhil Dwivedi is the co-producer of Salman Khan’s recent release Dabangg 3. In an interview with a leading daily, he confirmed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had roped in Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for a project together. He said that it almost happened. Both SRK and SK had agreed to come together, they were excited about it. But he believes Bhansali was not very happy with the second half of the script and wanted more time to work on it.

Before that Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali apparently had a fall out over Inshallah, which was Salman's Eid 2020 release. The project was to mark the collaboration of the two after 19 years. They last worked together in 1999 released Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, Inshallah got shelved. After that Salman moved on to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as his new Eid release and Bhansali will be coming up with Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt. Nikhil also said that he has doubts about Salman and Sanjay’s collaboration in the future.

