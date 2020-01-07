Nivin Pauly's First Look From The Crime Thriller 'Thuramukham' Unveiled

Famous for his work in films like Premam, Banglore Days and Om Shanti Oshana, Nivin Pauly has managed to become one of the most sought after actors in the Malayalam film Industry. Nivin Pauly, who last graced the big screen with Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon, is currently gearing up for his next project, Thuramukham.

Besides being appreciated for his onscreen demeanour, Nivin Pauly has also turned heads with his social media presence, as the actor keeps his fans and well-wishers updated. Recently, the actor unveiled the new poster of his upcoming film. Here are the details.

First poster of Thuramukham shared

Talking to his official Instagram handle, Nivin Pauly shared the first poster of his upcoming crime entertainer, Thuramukham. The poster of the much-anticipated film features several policemen bashing the locals at a harbour. The poster also features Nivin Pauly in a never-seen-before avatar, as the actor flaunts his vengeful eyes and his signature 'beard-look', adding to fans' anticipation.

Helmed by Rajeev Ravi, Thuramukham chronicles the story of the famous protests against the ‘Chappa’ system that was practised in the Cochin Harbour during the 1950s. The much-awaited crime thriller also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith along with others in prominent roles. Slated to release in mid-2020, Thuramukham is bankrolled by Sukumar Thekkepatt under Mini studios banner. Take a look at the movie's poster shared by Nivin Pauly:

Fans react:

This is magnum opus. This will take Mollywood to next level #ThuramukhamFL — Nivin Pauly Fans (@Nivin_Fans1) January 5, 2020

Most Anticipited First Look Poster Arrived soon

Today 6Pm

Wait And See#ThuramukhamFL #NivinPauly pic.twitter.com/5ds8v7t5AN — NIVIN FANS GROUP - NFG (@nivinpaulynfg) January 5, 2020

