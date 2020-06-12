HandsoffParotta Becomes Talking Point Over Higher GST; Anand Mahindra, Others React

Income tax is decided on the basis of an individual’s earnings, as per the various slabs set by the government. Even foodstuffs are divided into different slabs of Goods and Services Tax that it attracts. However, a difference of 13 per cent in the GST for two similar food items, the roti and the parotta, became a talking point on Twitter.

As per reports, the Authority for Advanced Rulings (Karnataka bench) ruled that parotta be taxed higher in terms of GST, 18 per cent. The AAR countered the view of a food manufacturing company in Bengaluru, that urged that parotta be brought under the category of 'Khakhara, plain chapati or roti', which as per Entry 99A, of Schedule 1 to GST notifications, attracted a GST of 5 per cent. The order differentiated between the two products on the basis of the aforementioned category being completely cooked or ready to cook, while on the other hand, the parottas were required to be heated before consumption, the factor why it could not be put in the category.

Celebrities had some interesting reactions to the news. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra asked if the ‘existential crisis’ for the parotta should be a topic of worry at a time the country was facing issues. He, however, was sure of ‘Indian jugaad skills’ coming to the rescue. Actor Soni Razdan called it ‘anything’ while producer Tanujj Garg questioned if the ‘idiocy’ was for real.

Here are the reactions

Actor Pooja Bedi quipped it as ‘bizarre’ on food being classified like cars. She also asked if it was a way to turn the economy around, then Punjabis and Keralites were not going to be happy.

Netizens even created memes, calling it ‘food fascim’ and questioning the ‘north-south divide’.

Here's how the netizens reacted:

Social media users, especially from Kerala where parotta has attained a staple food status, were furious over this development. They vented out their anger on Twitter, and some resorted to sharing memes.

"First they came for Pazhampori and Appam.



Now they came for Kerala Porotta."#HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/3nIK5aeQIh — ComradeFromKerala ðŸŒ¹ (@ComradeMallu) June 12, 2020

Classic and Whole Wheat Malabar "Parota" under Schedule III of GST Laws is taxable at 18% GST.

The government gave a very lame explanation that Porotta is taxed simply because it's not Roti.



The flawed logic shows the north south divide in their politics.#HandsOffPorotta — Arya ðŸŒ¹ (@RantingDosa) June 12, 2020

