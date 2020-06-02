'Next GST Council Meeting To Discuss Late Fee Waiver For August 2017 - January 2020': CBIC

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has announced that it will take up in the next GST Council meeting the issue of waiver of late fee for Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the past period, that is since the GST came into existence till date -August 2017-January 2020.

CBIC took to Twitter to announce the issue of late fees waiver would be taken up in the next GST Council meeting.

Press Note - Issue of GST late fee for the past period (August 2017 to January 2020) to be discussed in the next GST Council meeting.

According to a press note, the government has taken notice of the tweets on the issue of "waiver of the late fee applicable on non-filing of GSTR 3B returns. The demands are largely for the waiver of late fee for the returns which were required to be filed from the beginning of GST, i.e., August 2017".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already announced the extension of GST returns of February, March, April and May 2020 till June due to the COVID-19 crisis and no late fee will be charged for this period, as per the press note.

The press note also clarified the purpose of the late fee stating that it is imposed to ensure that the taxpayers file the returns in time and pay taxes on the amount collected from buyers and payable to the government.

"This is a step to ensure that certain discipline is maintained regarding compliance. Honest and compliant taxpayers would be discriminated negatively in the absence of such a provision," said the press note.

The decisions related to GST by the Centre and the state governments are taken with the approval of the GST council and the issue of the waiver of late fee for GST will be taken up in the next meeting of the GST Council.

"In GST, all decisions are taken by the Centre and the States with the approval of the GST Council. It would not be possible or desirable for the Central Government to unilaterally take a view on this and therefore, the trade is informed that the issue of late fee would be taken up for discussion in next GST Council meeting," the press note read.

