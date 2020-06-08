MS Dhoni Buys Swaraj 963 FE Tractor For Organic Farming, Anand Mahindra Lauds Cricketer

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is known for his love for cars and bikes. Apparently, the cricketer has also added tractors to his list of obsessions as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) luminary recently purchased one. As seen in a 44-second video shared by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise on Twitter, the seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman has purchased a new Mahindra Swaraj 963 FE tractor.

MS Dhoni rides a tractor, watch video

Also Read | Anand Mahindra Gives 'Rorschach Test', Netizens Come Up With Interesting Captions

MS Dhoni tractor: Mahindra Group Chairman praises cricketer

MS Dhoni purchased the tractor specifically for organic farming in his Ranchi-based farmhouse. Anand Mahindra, who is the chairman of the Mahindra Group, recently took to Twitter to praise MS Dhoni's tractor choice. Anand Mahindra took to the microblogging site and wrote that he always thought that the 2011 World Cup-winning captain was a “good decision maker” with a “perfect sense of judgment”. Apart from the chairman, the company’s executive director for the auto and farm Sector, Rajesh Jejurikar also thanked MS Dhoni for choosing a Mahindra Swaraj 963 FE tractor for carrying out organic farming at his Ranchi farmhouse.

Anand Mahindra and Rajesh Jejurikar praises MS Dhoni's tractor choice on Twitter

I’ve always thought the man is a good decision-maker with the perfect sense of judgment..

😊 https://t.co/XP5AUSyCr1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 6, 2020

Also Read | MS Dhoni House: Daughter Ziva Becomes Make-up Artist For Dad In This Adorable Video, Netizens React; Watch

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical break from international cricket since the 2019 World Cup in England. The former Indian captain’s return to professional cricket was one of the most talked-about aspects of the IPL 2020 season. However, the ongoing coronavirus crisis has prompted the tournament to be indefinitely postponed.

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by CSK. The right-handed batsman was retained for ₹15 crore (US$2.1 million) by the franchise for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. MS Dhoni, who made his CSK debut in the inaugural 2008 edition, has led them to three IPL titles. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in the 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

MS Dhoni house

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper owns some glamorous houses. He likes investing in real estate and some of his biggest assets are his luxurious houses. Among his many real estates, he owns a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati.

Also Read | Sakshi Dhoni Gives Fans Virtual Tour Of MS Dhoni House in Ranchi; Watch Video

Also Read | MS Dhoni House: Cricketer Gives Fans Glimpse Of His Stay In Sprawling Ranchi Farmhouse On Social Media