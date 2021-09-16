Nusrat Jahan's Son's Birth Certificate Surfaces, Ends Speculation Over Father's Name

Actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Nusrat Jahan chose to maintain silence about the recent birth of her first child, a son. However, the gossip mills have been abuzz about the details, right from her pregnancy, the delivery, to the identity of the father. The latest reports claimed that the father of Nusrat's child has been revealed.

As per reports, the birth certificate of the infant is doing rounds, and if one considers that to be true, the father of Nusrat Jahan's baby is her co-star from two films, Yash Dasgupta.

Birth certificate of Nusrat Jahan's son surfaces online

As per reports, the name of the baby was registered as Yishaan J Dasgupta. The name of the father has been mentioned as 'Debashish Dasgupta', Yash Dasgupta's real name, which had been revealed when he had filed his nomination for the Bharatiya Janata Party during the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year. The name of the mother has been mentioned as 'Nusrat Jahan Ruhi.'

Apart from the names of the baby and his parents, the date of birth of the child, August 26, 2021, and the hospital in which the delivery took place have also been mentioned.

At the time of the child's birth, the media had reported that they had spotted Yash Dasgupta at the hospital. As per reports, he has also been accompanying Nusrat for her hospital visits.

Nusrat, however, had lashed out recently on the buzz surrounding her baby, reportedly stating that the "father knew who was the father" and the questions were putting a "black spot" on a woman's character. She added that they were enjoying great parenthood at the moment.

Nusrat had previously not made any statement related to her pregnancy when the news had come out. She had only issued a statement against her estranged husband Nikhil Jain's allegations over their separation, and to stress that their marriage was invalid. At that time, rumours of her affair with Yash Dasgupta had surfaced.

Her only post to confirm the birth of her baby was when used the hashtag 'new mommy' on her Instagram post.