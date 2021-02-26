One Piece 1006 Spoilers And Release Date: Everything To Know About The Coming Chapter

One Piece recently reached the historic landmark of reaching a total of 1000 manga chapters. This is a very significant feat in the world of anime and manga. One Piece is hugely popular all over the world. The latest chapter One Piece 1006 is scheduled to release soon. Read on to find out when the chapter comes out and if there are any One Piece 1006 spoilers.

One Piece 1006 Release Date

One Piece 1006 is set to release (as reported by Shonen Jump) on March 7, 2021. It's expected that the chapter will be released at midnight according to the JST (Japan time). If the release comes out on time, the English translation will be available at the following times:

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, March 7

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, March 7

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, March 7

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, March 7

One Piece 1005 Recap

As of now, no One Piece 1006 spoilers are out yet since the raw scans of the manga haven't been released yet. However, there have been discussions on Reddit and anime forums on what might happen in the next episode. In that case, let's dive into what happened in the last chapter to prepare for the upcoming one. Read on for the One Piece 1005 recap.

The previous chapter 1005 focused on the war against Kaido's allies

The mysterious person in the shadow is revealed to be Kumorasaki/Hiyorie and she is trying to heal everyone.

Black Maria starts her intense fight with Nico Robin and Brook

Sanji is set free so can go fight King.

Black Maria revealed she had a secret weapon to fight Nico and Brook.

About One Piece

One Piece is one of the most successful, longest-running manga and anime adaptations of all time. The manga has been running continuously without any significant breaks since 1997, more than over 2 decades. Similarly, the anime, originally released in 1999, has been running for 20 years straight and is still ongoing. The story follows pirate Monkey D. Luffy as he goes on the search for the greatest treasure ever with his trusted crew. Along the way, they encounter countless adventures, daunting villains and awesome places. Stay tuned for more updates on One Piece and anime.

