'One Piece 1005' Spoilers And Release Date: Everything We Know About The Upcoming Chapter

A couple of months ago, One Piece achieved the historic landmark of reaching a total of 1000 manga chapters. This is a huge monumental feat in the world of anime and manga. One Piece is hugely popular all over the world. The latest chapter One Piece 1005 is scheduled to release soon. Read on to find out when the chapter comes out and if there are any One Piece 1005 spoilers.

One Piece 1005 release date

Also Read: Netflix Announces 'Dota Dragons Blood' Anime Based On The MOBA Game 'Dota 2'

At the time of writing this article, the One Piece 1005 is set to release (as reported by Shonen Jump) on February 28, 2021. It's expected that the chapter will be released at midnight according to the JST (Japan time). If the release comes out on time, the English translation will be available at the following times:

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, February 28th

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, February 28th

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, February 28th

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, February 28th

Also Read: Why Is 'Black Clover' Ending? What's Next For The Anime After It Ends In March?

One Piece 1005 spoilers

As of now, no One Piece 1005 spoilers are out yet since the raw scans of the manga haven't been released yet. However, there have been discussions on Reddit and anime forums on what might happen in the next episode. We have listed the rumoured spoilers from social media forums and discussions down below. You can stop reading here if you don't want the story to get the story spoiled. As always take these spoilers with a grain of salt as they are not verified and support the author by buying original copies.

The mysterious person in the shadow will be Kumorasaki/Hiyorie and she is trying to heal everyone.

Black Maria will start her intense fight with Nico Robin and Brook

Maybe Sanji will be set free to go fight King

Also Read: 'Redo Of Healer' Ep 5 Release Date: Know When The Anime's Next Episode Will Air

About One Piece

One Piece is one of the longest-running manga and anime adaptations of all time. The manga has been running continuously without any significant breaks since 1997, over 20 years. Similarly, the anime, originally released in 1999 has been running for 20 years straight and is still ongoing. The story follows pirate Monkey D. Luffy as he goes on the search for the greatest treasure ever with his trusted crew. Along the way, they encounter countless adventures, daunting villains and awesome places. Stay tuned for more updates on One Piece.

Also Read: Redo Of Healer Ep 4 Release Date: Know When The Popular Anime Releases Its Next Episode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.