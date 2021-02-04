My Hero Academia 300 Spoilers And Release Date: Here's Everything You Need To Know

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular ongoing manga series and anime with a very dedicated fan following. People all over the world love this show. Read on to find out when does My Hero Academia 300 chapter come out and if any spoilers have been leaked.

Also Read: My Hero Academia 299: Find Out When The Latest Chapter Is Dropping And Leaked Spoilers

My Hero Academia features Izuki Midoriya as the main character, who inherits superpowers form the powerful hero AllMight, essentially to take over his role as the most powerful hero and protector. This shonen series has a great storyline and awesome art direction to its credit. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of manga chapter 300. The anime is set to return for its fifth season and a movie for the summer has been announced as well.

My Hero Academia 300 Spoilers

My Hero Academia 300 spoilers haven't been out yet but they'll be available as soon as the new chapter of the manga drops. If you want to read speculations and fan theories you can always visit My Hero Academia forums and discussions. Even if you find spoilers, always remember to support the author by buying the officially licensed manga. You can read the manga when it comes out on Viz Media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump websites.

Also Read: All About My Hero Academia Chapter 298 Spoilers And Leaks From The Popular Manga Series

According to the official schedule provided by Shonen Jump, Viz Media, the latest chapter of popular shonen manga is set to launch on February 7, 2021. The chapter is set to release at midnight in Japanese Time. Fans have been waiting with baited breaths to find out what will happen to Deku and his friends, as the last chapter ended on a giant cliffhanger. The Japanese raw manga version comes out first and after that, the English translated manga comics are made available. Don't forget to read the chapter when it drops for your timezone. If everything is on schedule and the manga drops on time, then English translations will be available at the following time. This is according to the official chapter schedule provided on the Shonen Jump section of Viz Media:

Also Read: 'My Hero Academia' To Have New Episodes Starting From August 16

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, February 7th

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, February 7th

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, February 7th

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, February 7th

Also Read: Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date: Here Is What Fans Can Expect

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.