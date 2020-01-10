Oprah Winfrey Advises Prince Harry & Meghan On Royal Exit? Here's What The TV Queen Said

It was shocking to hear that Megan Markle and Prince Harry will be taking some time away from the royal family. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suddenly decided to put some distance between them and the royal family. An entertainment portal released a report which stated that Oprah Winfrey advised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about stepping back from the British monarchy. When the media started wondering the connection between the TV star and the famous couple’s decision to leave the royal throne, Oprah said she had nothing to do with it. Read more to know about Oprah’s connection with Harry and Meghan.

If the media paid more attention to Britain’s communities of color, perhaps it would find Meghan and Harry's announcement far less surprising. My piece for @nytimes https://t.co/K6f3nHWlwl — Afua Hirsch (@afuahirsch) January 9, 2020

Oprah Winfrey's connection with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle



In an interview, Winfrey clearly stated that she was not involved in Harry and Meghan's shocking announcement. Oprah has not been able to make it to the royal news but she surely has gotten closer to the couple. Winfrey was seen at the couple's 2018 wedding and is currently working with Harry on a mental health series for Apple TV+. The series is slated to be released later this year. Well, the actor denies all the allegations of her being connected to the royal couple’s decision and feels proud of Meghan’s decisions.

