Oscar Nominations 2022: Belfast's Kenneth Branagh Makes History With Noms In 7 Categories

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the list of nominations for the 94th Academy Awards. The Oscar Nominations 2022 were unveiled by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross on Tuesday and Kenneth Branagh, the director of the hit film Belfast made history as he bagged nominations in a whopping seven categories. The academy awards are scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022.

Kenneth Branagh bags nominations in most categories in Oscars 2022

Oscar Nominations 2022 were announced on Tuesday and Kenneth Branagh made history as he received seven nominations in individual categories for Belfast. He was nominated for his film in Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, directing, and became the first artist to be nominated in seven different categories at the Oscars throughout his career. Belfast is a semi-autobiographical movie that follows a working-class family and particularly focusses on their young son's days as a child. It is set in the 1960s and won heaps of praise right after its release.

With this milestone, he now joins George Clooney and Warren Beatty to have received a nomination in every eligible major category. This includes picture, director, lead and supporting actor, original and adapted screenplay. Before the Oscars 2022 nominations, he was nominated for Best Director of Henry V, Best Actor for Henry V, Best Supporting Actor for My Week With Marilyn. Best Adapted Screenplay for Hamlet and Best Live-Action short for Swan Song.

Kenneth Branagh films

The director is known for his role in several hit films including Murder on the Orient Express, Thor, 2015 film Cinderella, Henry V, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and many more. Apart from being a stellar director, he also proved his acting skills with Hamlet, Wild Wild West, Much Ado About Nothing, My Week with Marilyn, etc. He is currently gearing up for the release of his film Death on the Nile which is set to release on February 11, 2022. It will star Kenneth Branagh himself and will also see Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Letita Wright, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French and others in pivotal roles.

Image: AP, Twitter/@CineversoASN