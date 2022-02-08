Last Updated:

Oscar Nominations 2022: Belfast's Kenneth Branagh Makes History With Noms In 7 Categories

The Oscars 2022 are scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022, and the list of nominations was unveiled by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross on Tuesday.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Oscar Nominations 2022

Image: AP, Twitter/@CineversoASN


The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the list of nominations for the 94th Academy Awards. The Oscar Nominations 2022 were unveiled by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross on Tuesday and Kenneth Branagh, the director of the hit film Belfast made history as he bagged nominations in a whopping seven categories. The academy awards are scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022.

Kenneth Branagh bags nominations in most categories in Oscars 2022

Oscar Nominations 2022 were announced on Tuesday and Kenneth Branagh made history as he received seven nominations in individual categories for Belfast. He was nominated for his film in Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, directing, and became the first artist to be nominated in seven different categories at the Oscars throughout his career. Belfast is a semi-autobiographical movie that follows a working-class family and particularly focusses on their young son's days as a child. It is set in the 1960s and won heaps of praise right after its release.

With this milestone, he now joins George Clooney and Warren Beatty to have received a nomination in every eligible major category. This includes picture, director, lead and supporting actor, original and adapted screenplay. Before the Oscars 2022 nominations, he was nominated for Best Director of Henry V, Best Actor for Henry V, Best Supporting Actor for My Week With Marilyn. Best Adapted Screenplay for Hamlet and Best Live-Action short for Swan Song.

READ | Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' wins TIFF People's Choice Award

Kenneth Branagh films

The director is known for his role in several hit films including Murder on the Orient Express, Thor, 2015 film Cinderella, Henry V, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and many more. Apart from being a stellar director, he also proved his acting skills with Hamlet, Wild Wild West, Much Ado About Nothing, My Week with Marilyn, etc. He is currently gearing up for the release of his film Death on the Nile which is set to release on February 11, 2022. It will star Kenneth Branagh himself and will also see Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Letita Wright, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French and others in pivotal roles.

READ | 'Murder On The Orient Express' cast: Kenneth Branagh's Poirot and other characters

Image: AP, Twitter/@CineversoASN

READ | Kenneth Branagh's black-and-white drama movie 'Belfast' hints at Thor Easter Egg
READ | 'Death on the Nile': Ali Fazal, Gal Gadot and others' look from Kenneth Branagh's film out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Oscar Nominations 2022, Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND