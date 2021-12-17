OTT Binge: 'Decoupled', 'Witcher S2' & 6 New Shows & Films To Watch This Weekend

Several OTT platforms, such as Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more, have unveiled a fresh slate of content. From films to shows, the OTT platforms have released some binge-worthy content. As the weekend is around the corner, viewers can curl into their blankets on a cold winter night and watch some of these latest shows and movies. From Decoupled to The Witcher, here are some binge-worthy series and movies to enjoy this weekend.

Decoupled

R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla starter new Netflix series Decoupled recently arrived on the OTT giant. The show's plot revolves around a distressed couple who fall out of love and decide to live together for their daughter. While they announce their divorce with a party, they end up exposing other absurd relationships to the world.

420 IPC

Courtroom drama 420 IPC recently arrived on the streaming service, Zee5. The suspense thriller revolves around a chartered accountant, who is accused of forgery. The show further follows his legal battle as he tries to prove himself innocent in court. This Manish Gupta directorial stars Vinay Pathak, Gul Panag, Ranvir Shorey and Rohan Vinod Mishra in lead roles.

Kurup

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan's latest blockbuster film Kurup was officially released on Netflix on December 15. The film had a successful theatrical run and has now come to viewers' home screens. The movie is based on India's most wanted fugitive Sukumara Kurup, who hailed from Kerala.

Marakkar

Another Malayalam gem Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea, starring Mohanlal and Keerthy Suresh is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video today, December 17. The film won not one or two but three National Film Awards and was made with an approximate budget of 100 crores. The film received mixed reviews from critics, yet is definitely a treat for all Mohanlal fans.

Anubhavinchu Raja

Telugu film Anubhavinchu Raja is a romantic comedy helmed by Sreenu Gavireddy. The film casts Raj Tarun and Kashish Khan in the lead roles. The movie, which was released in November, has now debuted on the OTT platform Aha Video.

Fuffad Ji

Punjabi film Fuffad Ji is a perfect family watch for the weekend. The film recently arrived on Zee5 and stars Jasmine Bajwa, Gurnam Bhullar and Anu Chaudhary. The film's plot follows a quarrel between an elder and younger son-in-law, which causes a rift between two 19th century families.

Kannadiga

Giriraj BM directorial period drama Kannadiga is currently streaming on Zee5. The film stars V Ravichandran, Jamie Alter and Jeevika in lead roles. The film is based on Ganubhadra, who tries to preserve the lost Kannada literature works and documents from the British but faces several challenges in doing so.

The Witcher Season 2

The most awaited second season of Henry Cavill starter The Witcher is about to arrive on Netflix. The show is about the witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people are more wicked than beasts. The show casts Henry Cavill, Anya Chlotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey.

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy/@thewitcher