OTT New Releases: 'Hum Do Hamare Do', 'Army Of Thieves' & 8 Other Shows And Films To Watch

Weekends and binge-watching go hand-in-hand. While some might want to catch up on the titles they might have missed on these expanding streaming platforms, some might prefer revisiting their favourite sitcoms, others might want to know what is new on these streamers. For those who want to watch new releases on OTT this weekend, here's a guide.

While Bollywood lovers have Hum Do Hamare Do as a good choice, there's many options for fans of web series, regional content and Hollywood ventures too. Some of the titles in these categories, are Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, Army of Thieves and Family Drama. Here are the movies and shows that you can add to your weekend watchlist:

New OTT releases this weekend

Hum Do Hamare Do — Disney+Hotstar —October 29

The movie is a romantic-comedy family drama and stars Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. It twists the famous Hindi family planning slogan Hum Do Humare Do, as Paresh and Ratna's characters play Rajkummar's adopted parents in this film.

Dybbuk — Amazon Prime October — October 29

The supernatural-horror movie stars Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta and is the remake of the 2017 Malayalam film Ezra. It traces mystery around an antique box and Dybbuk, a spirit mentioned in Jewish mythology.

Maradona: Blessed Dream — Amazon Prime Video —October 29

For sports lovers, the first episode of the series on late Argentina football legend Diego Maradona is out too.

Aafat-E-Ishq —Zee5 —October 29

Aafat-e-Ishq stars Neha Sharma in the lead and is a black comedy based on Hungarian film Liza. It traces the story of a woman in a quest for love and the force that keeps her away from it.

Call My Agent: Bollywood —Netflix —October 29

The comedy series stars Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra and features the four as talent agents in the film industry.

Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam —SonyLIV —October 29

The Malayalam film is a family drama-comedy and involves the twists and turns at the time of an engagement ceremony in a family.

Yennanaga Sir Unga Sattam —Sony Liv —October 29

The Tamil movie is a drama involving three characters, battling their own problems, as the plot revolves caste-based discrimination.

Family Drama —Sony Liv —October 29

Family Drama is a Telugu movie that traces the story of a dysfunctional family, as the makers, have put it, a story of a 'fractured family.'

Army of Thieves —Netflix —October 29

The movie is a heist story and the prequel to the 2021 film The Army of the Dead.

Colin in Black & White —Netflix —October 29

Colin in Black & White is a six-episode series that traces the journey of former NFL star Colin Copaernick's teenage years, before he ventures into activism.