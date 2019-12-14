'Pattas' Official Motion Poster Features Dhanush As 'Ilaya Super Star'

Pattas, directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, is actor Dhanush's upcoming Tamil film which has received massive attention among his fans from all over the country. The actor, who will reportedly be seen in a dual role in this film, unveiled the first official motion poster of Pattas on Twitter earlier today. The motion poster has a Tamil voice-over and an extremely colourful and high-end computer graphic sequence right from the beginning as it leads to the title of the film.

The visual presentation of the motion poster shows the grandeur of the film through the use of computer graphics and an apprehensive tone of the voiceover. Dhanush, who has acted and received critical acclaim in Bollywood films like Raanjhana and Shamitabh, recently released the first song from Pattas titled Chill Bro. Written and sung by Dhanush, the song has been well received by netizens for being a fun and fast-paced number with catchy Tamil lyrics.

Funky first look poster

The movie marks the second collaboration of Dhanush with director Senthilkumar after the 2016 thriller Kodi. The actor had portrayed a double role in the earlier film as well. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, Pattas will feature Kollywood actors Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada, Jagapathi Babu and Munishkanth. The first look poster of Pattas, which tagged Dhanush as 'Ilaya Super Star' (the young superstar), had been released by trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh on the occasion of the Raanjhana actor's 36th birthday on July 28 earlier this year.

