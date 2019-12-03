Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush To Be Leads In Aanand L Rai's Next Film With Bigwigs?

In July this year, it was reported that filmmaker Aanand L Rai will bring together a new lead pair in his next venture. The duo reportedly was Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The movie will not be a sequel to Raanjhanaa that starred Dhanush alongside Sonam Kapoor. This new project is reportedly a fresh story. The production house of the movie, Colour Yellow Productions is also reportedly planning to cast Ajay Devgn as well.

Details about filmmaker Aanand's latest venture

It is also reported that Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan is very excited to be a part of the film. In the movie, Sara will reportedly be seen playing the role of a small town Bihari girl whereas Dhanush could be essaying the male lead. Sara Ali Khan in an interview with a media publication has expressed her interest in working with the director. Reports also suggest that the director has also shown interest in casting Sara in his new project.

It is also speculated that the movie will retain the elements from Raanjhaana. A large ensemble for the supporting cast in the movie is also expected to feature. No official confirmation or announcements have been made from the makers of the movie. A few days back, Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside filmmaker Aanand L Rai's office in Andheri, Mumbai which has sparked more rumours. According to sources, Sara also had a special meeting with Aanand L Rai in the past regarding the film. Recent reports also suggested that Aanand L Rai wants to rope in Salman Khan for this venture.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2. She will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, in Coolie No.1, Sara will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan.

