Payal Rohatgi Detained: Koena Mitra Says, 'Shame On Cong', Tehseen Poonawalla Reacts

The detention of Payal Rohatgi on Sunday for her video on freedom fighter Motilal Nehru got strong reactions from some celebrities. Participants of Bigg Boss this year, Koena Mitra and Tehseen Poonawalla, were those who expressed their disapproval over it. While the former lashed out at the Congress government in Rajasthan, the latter stood up for the actor’s ‘freedom of speech’ while requesting for her release.

After Payal Rohatgi herself informed on Twitter that she was ‘arrested’ by the Rajasthan Police, Koena Mitra fumed at the Ashok Gehlot-led government and wrote, “Shame on Cong govt @INCIndia", using hashtags like #FreedomOfSpeech and more. Tehseen Poonawalla came out in Payal’s support, writing, “I repeat once again , the statements of @Payal_Rohatgi were false & silly but we must not detain her. She has a right to her freedom of speech . As liberals we need to uphold that. That is what makes us liberals . Pls release @Payal_Rohatgi asap!!” (sic)

I repeat once again , the statements of @Payal_Rohatgi were false & silly but we must not detain her. She has a right to her freedom of speech . As liberals we need to uphold that. That is what makes us liberals . Pls release @Payal_Rohatgi asap!! https://t.co/rL5YoI8Bwu — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) December 15, 2019

The Case

The case was registered against her under u/s 66 & 67 of IT Act on the complaint by Youth Congress Charmesh Sharma. Payal Rohatgi earlier in the day had tweeted, “I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia.” Trends like #IStandWithPayalRohatgi were among the top trends on Twitter on Sunday.

I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google 😡 Freedom of Speech is a joke 🙏 @PMOIndia @HMOIndia — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 15, 2019

