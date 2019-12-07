Bigg Boss: Koena Mitra Fumes At Ex-housemates For Comment On Her Nose, Takes Dig At Salman

It is common for matters to get charged up in the Bigg Boss house, that results in the contestants making some unpleasant remarks at each other. However, it is not just those who are currently in the house, even those who have been evicted have become a part of some of the comments. Recently, the contestants mocked ex-contestant Koena Mitra for her nose. The actor lashed out at the remark, terming it as ‘illiteracy at its best’, while also taking a dig at the 'superstar', the host of the show, Salman Khan for considering it as ‘entertainment.’

READ: Koena Mitra Gets Evicted From 'Bigg Boss', Accuses Host Salman Khan

Koena Mitra’s strong words were in response to a Twitter user sharing a video from one of the episodes. In the video, Shehnaaz Gill is heard saying, “Uska naak andar ki taraf se hai na? (Her nose points inside right)”. As the other housemates like Sidharth Shukla start laughing over the comment, Shehnaaz even tried to show it by imitating Koena. Koena furiously wrote, “Illiteracy is a choice!" She added, "This was "Entertainment" according to a Superstar of our country. What an embarrassment. #BB13".

Illiteracy is a choice!!



This was "Entertainment" according to a Superstar of our country. What an embarrassment. #BB13 https://t.co/aypXpDsa7j — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) December 6, 2019

READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Gets Slammed By The Fans For Mocking Shefali Jariwala

Not the first time

This is not the first time that Koena had expressed her anger at Shehnaaz Gill mocking her, while accusing Salman Khan. The actor, who had got evicted in the second week of the 13th season, had earlier claimed in an interview with a publication that Salman defended the ‘wrong’ people, like Shehnaaz. When Koena had raised the issue with Salman at that time, he had laughed it off by saying that it was done in a ‘good spirit.’ Koena had termed it as ‘shocking’ then. Meanwhile, recently, Shehnaaz was at the receiving end of criticism for mocking Shefali Jariwali. In Shefali’s case, it’s the comments on her lips that had made netizens slam her on Twitter.

READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Slaps Shehnaaz Gill During The Luxury Budget Task

Koena Mitra had got evicted on day 15 of the reality show, that had premiered on September 29. While the show usually lasts for three months, reports claim that this time there will be a five-week extension. Rashami Desai, Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala and Paras Chhabra are nominated for elimination this week. Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Mahira Sharma, Sidharth Shukla, Vikas Pathak, Vishal Aditya Singh are the other contestants in contention to win.

READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Gets Slammed By The Fans For Mocking Shefali Jariwala

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.