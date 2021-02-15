PewDiePie's New Track 'Coco' Disses Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, Calls Him 'snitch'

Popular YouTuber PewDiePie aka Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg recently released a single on his channel titled 'Coco'. The video has over 5.2 million views within 24 hours of release. In the song, the YouTuber went on to diss various people like rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, J.K Rowling and nursery rhyme channel Cocomelon. Read to know what did PewDiePie's Coco lyrics mean.

Also Read: Pewdiepie reviews Craigslist items, shares epic throwback to 50M play button on eBay

PewDiePie's Coco

The 3-minute 54 seconds diss track has PewDiePie dressed up in various costumes and also includes children. From cowboy hat to a warrior costume, he did it all. PewDiePie's Coco lyrics consists of verses where he has dissed Tekashi 6ix9ine and called him a 'snitch'. Fans have been wondering as to why did Pewdiepie diss 69, even though the duo don't have any beef amongst them.

PewDiePie vs 6ix9ine

In the lyrics, PewDiePie was heard singing “Don’t tell your mama, don’t be a f**king snitch Don’t be like 6ix9inе, that rainbow f**kin’ b**ch.” He was referring to the time when the rapper went to jail and in the court, he took names of the people involved in the case. This is not the first time the YouTuber has targetted the rapper, earlier in a video that he released on November 23, 2018, he talked about the rapper's money.

Also Read: PewDiePie Donates $100K To Red Cross Lebanon After Beirut Explosions

In the video, he said that 6ix9ine tends to show off his money and that he offered $1.7 million from his bank account and his passport while surrendering. He further added that the rappers are all about showing off when they don't even have that much money. PewDiePie and Tekashi 6ix9ine are not publically involved in any fight but the YouTuber tends to diss him.

Also Read: YouTuber PewDiePie calls Indias TikTok ban epic win in meme review segment

Apart from the rapper, PewDiePie also dissed JK Rowling and Cocomelon. In the song, he said "I’ll spoil Harry Potter, wait, J.K. already did that," referring to the time when the author tweeted against the transgender community. It might also point out towards their public fight where J.K Rowling made a tweet on him and wrote: "For those who think fascism is an edgy accessory..." and added an article related to the YouTuber. Check it out.

For those who think fascism is an edgy accessory...https://t.co/aNfe3nBnyG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 14, 2017

PewDiePie vs Cocomelon

On the other hand, the YouTuber dissed Cocomelon, which is a channel that makes nursery rhymes. In the song, he said, “Yeah, I saw your sh*t Ew, f***in’ cringe (Ew) It’s not even funny and your head is really big (Why)". Referring to the appearance of the main character which is watermelon. This appears to be a comedic diss on the channel which started last year and already has 105 million subscribers whereas PewDiePie has 109 million after being active for 10+ years.

Also Read: YouTuber PewDiePie pays tribute to 'cool dude' Sushant Singh, laments actor's tragic fate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.