PM Modi Meets The Elephant Whisperers Team, Hails Oscar-winning Documentary

PM Narendra Modi met the Oscar-winning team of director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga after The Elephant Whisperers became the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category at the Academy Awards. The PM noted that its cinematic brilliance has drawn global attention and acclaim.

The Prime Minister appreciates Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves

"The cinematic brilliance and success of 'The Elephant Whisperers' has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud," PM Modi said in a tweet and posted pictures with the team and their Oscar trophies.

PM Modi also shared 2 images from his meeting with Guneet and Kartiki. The first image had Guneet and Kartiki on either sides of the Prime Minister with the Oscars. The second image featured the Prime Minister, Guneet, Kartiki and Monika Shergill, the vice-president of content at Netflix.

Guneet Monga on meeting PM Narendra Modi



Guneet Monga took to her Twitter handle to respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise. She detailed how honoured she felt to have met the Prime Minister. She also pointed out that Oscars was not a personal victory, but a victory for all of India. Guneet's note read, "Honourable PM @narendramodi Sir, we are truly honoured to have met you today and share with you the Oscar that India has won for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’. Grateful for your appreciation for this cherished moment for @sikhyaent".

The Elephant Whisperers created history earlier this month as it lifted the Oscar for Best Documentary Short, becoming the first India-backed production to manage a win in this category.