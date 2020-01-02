Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam Finally Announces Next; Did These Actors Confirm Being Cast?

There has been intense buzz on Mani Ratnam’s next after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam that released in 2018. Speculation has been rife that he is all set to adapt the Tamil classic Ponniyin Selvan with a star-studded cast. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had confirmed she was a part of it in May, and the prep of some of the actors too had begun, with pictures going viral, but there was no word from the veteran director yet.

The confirmation finally came on Thursday as the makers unveiled the poster, and announced the members of the team working on it. The poster features an intense visual of a tilted sword fitting with jewels and other symbols, with the mountains and the stars in the background. It also bears similarity to the first poster of the recently released Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Here’s the post

The story has been credited to Kalki, the writer of the book, who had written the in the ‘50s, while Mani Ratnam has penned the screenplay along with Kumaravel. AR Rahman once again composes for the director who launched him. Ravi Varman as Director of Photography and Sham Kaushal as Action Director are some of the other notable names in the crew.

What, however, was missing were the members of the cast. Reports of the cast have been doing the rounds for long. But four of them seemed to confirm that they were a part of the film.

Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Lekshmi tweeted the poster and seemed proud to be associated with the film. Trisha wrote, ‘living the dream’ while Karthi tweeted, “ With all your blessings we have begun a big journey!”. Aishwarya wrote, "The entire Universe has conspired for this movie ! Cannot wait to see the epic #PonniyinSelvan and cannot believe iam part of this dream team#manisirmagic."

With all your blessings we have begun a big journey! https://t.co/1eg5OQa5tS — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) January 2, 2020

The entire Universe has conspired for this movie !

Cannot wait to see the epic #PonniyinSelvan and cannot believe iam part of this dream team💕💕#manisirmagic https://t.co/fdNleversi — Aishwarya Lekshmi (@AishwaryaLeksh4) January 2, 2020

The main protagonists of the cast, however, are Raavan stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram. Vikram Prabhu, Lal, Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Ashwin Kakumanu and more complete the cast. The story of the movie traces warriors and the battle for power; the shooting reportedly started in Thailand.

