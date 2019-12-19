Sona Mohapatra Lauds Chinmayi Sripaada After Vairamuthu Is Ousted From Mani Ratnam's Film

A lot has been said about the #MeToo movement after it lost steam post making headlines in October last year. In recent weeks, many of those accused in the movement, also bagged some projects though their ‘boycott’ had been called for then. Sona Mohapatra gave a befitting reply to the critics of the movement as lyricist Vairamuthu was allegedly ousted from Mani Ratnam’s next film due to the sexual misconduct allegations against him. The singer also lauded fellow singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who has been at the forefront of the criticism against the lyricist. Also highlighting Anu Malik being forced to take a 'break' from Indian Idol 11, Sona informed those despairing or touting the failure of the #MeToo movement that ‘change is coming.’

Mani Ratnam’s ambitious next, reportedly titled Ponniyin Selvan had landed in a row after reports of the director and music composer AR Rahman working with Vairamuthu surfaced. As new reports surfaced that he was no longer a part of the project owing to the allegations levelled by Chinmayi, the singer exulted, “Last year, 8 women named Mr Vairamuthu. 3 weeks ago, I got one more from an upcoming singer which I didn’t share. So far I know more than 12 girls who have had similar issues with him. A man continued to use his power, influence and contacts to lay his hands on young girls.”

Sona also reacted, “& now Vairamuthu is not part of this ambitious project. A big hurrah & to @Chinmayi who has been a lone warrior in the Tamil Film Industry. To all those who write off movements like @IndiaMeToo in a hurry please note,Change is Slow but there is no way we are giving up." (sic) In another post, she lauded Chinmayi, , “& now he is OUT of Mani Ratnams ambitious film because of what you stood & fought for @Chinmayi . Anu Malik too was dropped from Indian Idol last month after a relentless campaign. To all those despairing & touting the failure of @IndiaMeToo , please note, change is coming.”

Here are the posts

& now he is OUT of Mani Ratnams ambitious film because of what you stood & fought for @Chinmayi .

Anu Malik too was dropped from Indian Idol last month after a relentless campaign.

To all those despairing & touting the failure of @IndiaMeToo , please note, change is coming. 🧚🏿‍♀️ https://t.co/RdEnTnVt0S — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 19, 2019

Earlier, Anu Malik had taken a ‘break’ of three weeks from Indian Idol, after his return to the show as a judge had sparked a controvesy. Sona Mohapatra was at the forefront of the attack at Anu Malik. The music composer had denied that he had quit the show, and claimed he had only taken a break so that he can ‘clear’ his name and then return. Chinmayi in October had stated that she was asked to visit Vairamuthu at a hotel in Switzerland and asked to ‘co-operate’ around 2005/06. She had claimed that she was threatened with a ‘you won’t have a career’ jibe.

