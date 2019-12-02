Amazon Quiz Answers: ‘Joy Of Giving Quiz’ | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for 'Joy Of Giving Quiz' to win ‘Rs. 20,000'.

Amazon 'Joy Of Giving Quiz' answers

1. Amazon cares runs several programs like Gift a Smile that is transforming and enabling new ways of giving in the community. It aims to empower local communities with tools and services that enable them to create opportunities for their growth. True or false?

Answer: True

2. In December 2018, famous YouTuber PewDiePie hosted a live-stream whose entire proceeds went ti which Indian organization?

CRY

Goonj

Katha

Childline India

Answer: CRY

3. The NGO 'Read India' received over 607 gifts, benefiting more than 16,800 people through the Gift a ___ initiative. (Fill in the blank)

Wish

Smile

Life

Dream

Answer: Smile

4. Which organization founded in Oxford in 1942 has partnered with Amazon Cares in providing relief for the flood-affected?

Amnesty International

Rotary club

Oxfam

SOS Children's villages

Answer: Oxfam

5. The Amazon team conducted clean up drives across schools during the 'Freedom Week' under what initiative?

Swachh Bharat Swachh Vidyalaya

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan

UDAAN

Bharat Calling

Answer: Swachh Bharat Swachh Vidyalaya

