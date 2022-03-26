Prabhas' Adipurush Sequel In Works? Here's Everything You Need To Know

With the grand release of Prabhas' movie Radhe Shyam, his fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of another highly-awaited movie of the actor, Adipurush. While the makers have set the film's release date for 2023, a delightful piece of news just arrived the fans' way, revealing that the sequel to Adipurush is also in the works.

Prabhas' performance in his recently released film, Radhe Shyam, received positive reviews from fans and critics and the movie became a huge hit at the box office. While the actor awaits the release of his film, Adipurush, he is also gearing up for the release of his other upcoming movies namely Salaar and Project K, which are expected to be released in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Adipurush 2 in development?

According to the reports by Telugu360, it was revealed that the makers of the upcoming Indian Hindu mythological film, Adipurush were in discussion of releasing the sequel to the film. It was further mentioned that the idea of the movie sequel was already shared by the director Om Raut and it was currently in the pre-production stage. Furthermore, it was also reported that the director had pitched the idea to Prabhas and the latter expressed his delight to be a part of the film. Also, the actor was eager to lock dates for the Adipurush sequel next year after he is convinced with the script.

More about Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, the movie is based on the epic Ramayana and features iconic actors from the movie industry namely Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Vatsal Sheth as Indrajit, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Trupti Toradmal, among others. Made on a budget of Rs 500 crores, the movie has been set for theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu along with its dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on 12 January 2023.

Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas/PTI