Prabhas To Mahesh Babu: South Celebs Who Have Their Wax Statues At Madame Tussauds

Others

Prabhas, the popular Bahubali actor has a Madame Tussauds statue. Popular actor Kajal Aggarwal also recently unveiled her statue at the famous Madame Tussauds

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
prabhas

Baahubali star Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal and many other South celebs recently unveiled their statue at the famous Madame Tussauds wax museum in several parts of the world.  Kajal Aggarwal  was stoked during the unveiling on February 5 as she became the latest celebrity to have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore. Other popular South actors like Mahesh Babu also has his statue in Madam Tussauds. Let's take a look at the South Indian celebs a who have their staues at Madame Tussauds. 

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal has established herself as a prolific actor in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She has been nominated for four Filmfare Awards South. The actor recently unveiled her statue at the famous Madame Tussauds wax museum in Singapore. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Prabhas

Baahubali actor Prabhas was the first celeb from the South to achieve this. His statue is in the character of the role he played in the much-acclaimed film, Baahubali. The figurine is in Madame Tussauds Bangkok.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is popular for his films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Business Man and Athadu. His wax statue is placed at Madame Tussauds Singapore. It was unveiled in Hyderabad in March 2019.

Sridevi

Sridevi was huge in the south film industry as well as in Bollywood. The English-Vinglish actor’s statue was unveiled in Singapore on September 4, 2019. The sculpture was from her role in the popular Bollywood movie, Mr. India.

 

 

 

Published:
