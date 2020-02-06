Sonakshi Sinha To Ananya Panday: Celeb-inspired Ways To Style Your Kurta As Your Workwear

Deciding what to wear at work can be a little tricky. All you want is to be relaxed but at the same time, you want to look presentable. Wearing those well-fitted formals at work for eight hours sounds exhausting but you can always swap your black trousers and white shirts with a chic and classy kurta. Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor have given various ways in which one can style the wardrobe classic piece kurta without even looking basic. Here’s the list of all the different styles of kurta you can opt for as workwear.

Sonakshi Sinha:

Sonakshi Sinha's simple all-white cotton kurta with green stripes paired with white palazzo is a perfect option as workwear. By styling the ensemble with minimal silver oxidised dangler earrings and a bracelet will give it a more sophisticated look. The top knot bun and kohled eyes with nude lips are the perfect way to style yourself and look more presentable at work.

Ananya Panday:

Ananya Panday is known for her sartorial choices. This time she opted for a golden printed red Anarkali kurta with similar print dupatta. Ananya Panday's look is perfect for a small get together party at the workplace or even for a small lunch with the team. Ananya styled it with golden dangler earrings and a simple blow-dried hairdo with nude lips.

Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor is known to give a twist to the whole wardrobe looks. She often styles ethnic ensembles in very different ways. Sonam Kapoor opted for a printed kurta and churidar set in a bright pink hue. She opted for a tight bun and minimal makeup look with a collar and full sleeves details that looked more sophisticated.

