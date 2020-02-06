Union Budget
'Jose Mourinho Is A Meme Lord': Scream Netizens As He Sprints To Referee To Complain

Football News

As Tottenham beat Manchester City with a 2-0 scoreline, the league match made the headlines because of Jose Mourinho's hilarious antics during the game

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jose Mourinho

As Tottenham beat Manchester City with a 2-0 scoreline, the league match made the headlines because of Jose Mourinho's hilarious antics during the game. According to reports, Jose Mourinho was already frustrated as Man City's Raheem Sterling escaped a red card for a tackle on Dele Alli, which was not deemed as a red card offence by the Video Assistant referee(VAR). Later on, Sterling escaped another booking for what was thought to be an intentional dive, after which he fell to the ground following a clash with Lloris.

After learning from assistant coach Joao Sacramento that the England International had already received a yellow card, Jose Mourinho ran towards the fourth official of the match in a hilarious manner to remind him of Sterling's initial booking.

Mourinho's antics prompt hilarious reactions

Although Mourinho's funny antics did not result in getting Sterling booked, many people took to Twitter and posted hilarious memes

 

 

 

 

 

Read: Jose Mourinho Demands Tottenham To Re-sign Gareth Bale To Fill Harry Kane's Spot

Read: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Slams Jose Mourinho And Louis Van Gaal, Affirms Faith In The Club

Match marred by controversy

The match was marred by controversy surrounding the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Though the first half ended 0-0, it did witness some drama. In the 36th minute of the game, Manchester City was awarded a penalty after Sergio Aguero was brought down in the penalty area by Serge Aurier.

After the VAR check, the referee confirmed a penalty and Ilkay Gundogan went ahead with the spot-kick. However, his penalty was saved brilliantly by Hugo Lloris, who marked his return from a long injury lay off.

Tottenham Hotspur took advantage of 10-men Man City after Oleksandr Zinchenko was booked for the second time in the game for a foul on Harry Winks in the 60th minute. Within three minutes, debutant Steven Bergwijn scored after he netted a brilliant volley. Spurs winger. Heung-min Son scored the second goal of the evening in the 71st minute when the player struck from the edge of the box.

Read: Kobe Bryant Dead: Jose Mourinho Admired Lakers Legend's Professionalism

Read: 'Sivaji The Boss Nahi, Jose The Boss' Tottenham's Hilarious Post Has EPL Fans In Splits

Published:
COMMENT
