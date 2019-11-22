Prabhas Indulges In Hilarious Banter With Mohan Babu

Prabhas became a popular actor after the global success of the Baahubali franchise. His popularity has crossed all boundaries. The huge success of Saaho in the Hindi language shows his universal stardom. Despite being a huge superstar, Prabhas is known to be very down to earth and also quite shy in real life. It is said that Prabhas shares a cordial relationship with almost all the heroes in the Telugu film industry and never misses an opportunity to interact with them. Prabhas is known to be the shiest person when it comes to clicking pictures. But there is also another side of Prabhas that his fans want to see. Vishnu recently shared a video of Prabhas and his father Mohan Babu.

This year, Prabhas celebrated his Diwali with the Manchu household. Both Vishnu Manchu and his wife Viranica have already shared the get-together pictures on their social media handles. During the celebration, funny banter took place between Prabhas and Mohan Babu. Vishnu has secretly captured the moment without them noticing. In the video, the duo are seen laughing their hearts out which according to Prabhas's fans is a rare site. Here is the video where Prabhas and Mohan Babu are engrossed in a fun banter.

Vishnu shared the clip on his Instagram handle and also called Prabhas his darling brother. He also mentioned that he is much closer to his father. Here is the video:

On the work front, after Saaho, Prabhas is currently prepping up for his upcoming movie, titled as Jaan. In the film, he will be seen sharing the screen space with Pooja Hegde. Jaan is being directed by Radha Krishna.

