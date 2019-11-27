'Prabhas Is The Nicest Man I Have Met In The Industry,' Says Pooja Hegde

Baahubali fame Prabhas is gearing up for his next film titled Jaan which features actor Pooja Hegde opposite him. The movie is a romantic comedy which will be Prabhas' next flick after Saaho which released earlier this year. Ever since the news about Pooja Hegde starring alongside Prabhas in Jaan was disclosed, fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about the film. Speaking of which, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Pooja Hegde went on to reveal many things about her co-star and the film.

Pooja Hegde reveals interesting things about her movie Jaan and co-star Prabhas

While talking to an entertainment portal, Pooja Hegde was questioned about her experience of dealing with social fame and the paparazzi, as she is working with Prabhas who has massive stardom. Pooja revealed that Prabhas is the nicest man she has ever met in the industry. She also called him a kind person. Furthermore, Pooja boldly said that something as big as Baahubali had to only happen to a person as nice as him. Hegde stated that whenever she shared her excitement about doing a film with Prabhas, people reacted by telling her that she was from 'Prabhas Land'.

Also Read | 'Jaan': Prabhas-Pooja Hegde To Star, Here's All You Need To Know

Also Read | Prabhas And Pooja Hegde's Film Jaan To Go On Floors From This Date

According to reports, the Housefull 4 actor is currently undergoing preparatory training sessions as she and Prabhas are expected to perform some action sequences in Jaan. In the same interview, she revealed that Jaan has a bi-lingual script and would release in Hindi too. She said it was one of the most interesting scripts she has read and further went on to reveal that they are still shooting for it. The movie will release next year. Meanwhile, Jaan will be the first collaboration of Prabhas and director Radha Krishna. The movie will also reportedly feature actor Kajal Aggarwal in a prominent role.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Shares Her First Test Look As Rajkumari Mala From Housefull 4

Also Read | Prabhas Indulges In Hilarious Banter With Mohan Babu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.