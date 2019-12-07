Prabhas' 'Jaan': All The Latest Updates About The Romantic Drama

South actor Prabhas, who was last seen with Shraddha Kapoor in the Sujeeth directorial Saaho will soon share screen space with Pooja Hegde in tentatively titled Jaan. A leading daily stated that the title Jaan is confirmed, but no official announcement has been made yet by the makers or the actors. According to the recent reports, Prabhas has already started shooting for the same. Ever since its inception, many reports have been making rounds about the project. Here is all you need to know about the Prabhas and Pooja starrer.

The film, cast and crew

Reportedly, the Radha Krishna directorial will be a romantic-period drama set in Europe. The reports suggest that the duo will be seen romancing each other in two different time-zones. He will play the character of a palm reader. The same reports state that the 40-year-old actor will opt for two completely different looks for this venture.

Reportedly, Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde also talked about the project with a leading news portal. She confirmed that they have begun the shoot for the film. It is speculated that the actor Kajal Aggrawal will also play a short cameo in the film. Reportedly, Sasha Chettri, popularly known as the Airtel 4G girl, will also essay a pivotal role in the film. Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations will jointly bankroll the film. Reports making rounds on the table state that Amit Trivedi will compose the background scores and music of the film.

The fresh reports published by various news and entertainment portals claim that the antagonist of the story will be essayed by the actor Jagapathi Babu. The Darling actor also spilled the beans on the project during an interview with a leading daily. Reportedly, he revealed that the team has already shot about for 30 days.

