Pride Month 2022: 'Badhaai Do' To 'Modern Love Mumbai' LGBTQ Films & Shows To Watch On OTT

June is celebrated as Pride Month wherein the LGBTQIA+ community around the world celebrates their rights and culture. LGBT pride is the promotion of self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people as a social group. People from the gay community mark the month with colourful uplifting parades, joyous festivals, workshops, picnics, parties, and more.

While movies add a broad perspective here and watching these movies and shows this pride month on OTT platforms will pave the way for appreciating all communities. From Badhaai Do to Modern Love Mumbai and more, here is a list of all the shows & films that you can watch this month:

Badhaai Do

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer film, Badhaai Ho, representing the LGBTQ community is available on Amazon Prime. Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, who is known for bringing some of the best stories in the Hindi film industry, the film is bankrolled by Junglee Pictures.

Modern Love Mumbai

Modern Love Mumbai explores heart-warming stories of different facets, shades, and moods of love, all set in Mumbai's many unique milieus. The series has a an episode that revolves around a love story between a gay couple and how the protagonist has hidden his sexuality from his grandmother. Modern Love Mumbai is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Vidoe.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The film is based on the love story of two gay lovers, Kartik (Ayushman Khurrana) and Aman (Jitendra Kumar). Kartik believes that his love will melt Aman's family but the latter belongs to a small town and is afraid of a violent family conflict. You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Sense 8

The Wachowski sisters’ Netflix show revolves around eight unique individuals, including LGBTQ characters who connect with one another’s thoughts. The web series is available on Netflix.

Sex Education

Sex Education features numerous issues surrounding adolescent sexuality including bisexuality and same-sex relationships. The light-hearted sex drama is available to watch on Netflix.

Star Trek

The show is a version that boldly introduces two gay men as characters for the first time in 51 years. Lt Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) shared the first-ever gay kiss in the Star Trek universe and it is available on Discovery.

Image: Instagram/@channamereyaedits/movieloversrahul